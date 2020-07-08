PDMA predicts urban flooding in Hyderabad due to thunderstorm rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Rehabilitation Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday directed the Divisional Commissioners to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property due to expected urban flooding as predicted by Meteorological Department.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner Hyderabad, Assistant Director (Operation) Maqsood Hussain Soomro stated that in next 24 hours scattered wind -thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected in different parts of the province therefore precautionary measures must be adopted to avoid any loss of life or property.