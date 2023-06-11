UrduPoint.com

PDMA Prepared To Tackle Rising Threat Of Cyclone Biparjoy: DG

Published June 11, 2023

PDMA prepared to tackle rising threat of Cyclone Biparjoy: DG

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Jahanzeb Khan on Sunday said that the department has prepared a plan and taking more steps to tackle the rising threat of Cyclone Biparjoy in the coastal area of Balochistan.

The GD PDMA Jahanzeb Khan has reviewed the arrangements in view of the cyclone while presiding over a meeting in Gwadar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazeer Baloch and officers of the District administration, said a news release.

The meeting has decided to declare an emergency in hospitals on an emergency basis and imposed a complete ban on going to the coastal area.

The district administration has also directed to impose a ban on fishing and fishermen were advised not to venture in open sea during rough conditions and to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

In this regard, the administration has set up a Control Room where heavy rains and storms across the district will be monitored so that any untoward incident could be dealt with immediately.

The PDMA has directed the local authorities to coordinate with relevant line departments and municipal administrations to secure boats of the fishermen, and remove billboards/ hoardings in view of possible thunderstorms and high winds.

The authority has also advised the local administration to ensure widespread awareness of the masses.

The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for a timely response.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Jahanzeb Khan Sunday Rains

