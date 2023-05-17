PDMA prepares comprehensive heat wave action plan in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) under the guidance of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.

The plan designed considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens' health, safety, infrastructure, and forest protection.

The Heat Wave Action Plan was developed with the consultations of relevant stakeholders and an analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.

The plan emphasizes the importance of awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures against heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) seasonal outlook, temperatures were expected to be slightly above normal in the upcoming two months.

With the anticipated rise in temperatures, the general public is advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke.

To protect oneself from heat stroke and other heat-related ailments during the heatwave period, PDMA advises the masses to drink plenty of water, wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to allow better air circulation and reflect sunlight, limit direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, typically between 10 am to 4 pm.

Take frequent breaks in cool, or use fans to lower the body temperature, and plan outdoor activities wisely.

The heatwave plan also includes provisions for safeguarding public livelihoods.

Instructions have been issued to address the potential impact on agricultural land and products as agricultural products may experience a loss of up to 6 percent in a heatwave.

Director General (DG) PDMA Janat Gul Afridi, stated, "We have identified vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions, and have incorporated specific measures to protect these groups from the adverse effects of extreme heat." He further added, "The effective implementation of this plan will significantly reduce the impact of heat waves in the province. The helpline of the PDMA1700 is functional and can be contacted anytime in case of emergency."PDMA urges all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with the heat wave action plan and understand their respective roles and responsibilities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.