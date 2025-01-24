PDMA Prepares To Tackle Possible Drought Amid 40pc Decline In Winter Rainfall
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has initiated measures to address a potential drought due to a significant reduction in rainfall this winter.
On Friday, PDMA Punjab issued a letter to commissioners, deputy commissioners, and relevant institutions across the province, highlighting concerns over the situation.
The letter cited a Meteorological Department report indicating a 40 per cent decrease in winter rainfall, raising concerns about its impact on Rabi season crops. Farmers fear potential losses, particularly in rice production, due to the expected water shortage.
Director General PDMA emphasized the need to inform farmers in advance about the possibility of water scarcity. He instructed authorities to make necessary arrangements, especially in water-scarce regions like Thal and Cholistan. The school education Department has also been tasked with participating in awareness campaigns to educate communities on preventive measures to minimize damage to crops.
"Addressing the water shortage is a collective responsibility," the DG PDMA stated, urging all stakeholders to work together to mitigate the impact of the drought and safeguard the province’s agricultural output.
