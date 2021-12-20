PDMA prepares winter contingency plan 2021-22

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a winter contingency plan in consultation with all the stakeholders to undertake a coordinated response to minimise the loss of life and property in the events of disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a winter contingency plan in consultation with all the stakeholders to undertake a coordinated response to minimise the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

The plan had been made after consultation with various relevant quarters including the district administration, the provincial and Federal departments and humanitarian partners in order to minimize disaster risks, identify hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for ensuring timely coordinated response.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that "the process of winter contingency planning started from October 2021 and a web based tool was developed and data for assessing district and sector specific hazards, vulnerability and associated risks, past winter events and consequent damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment, coordination and mechanism collected through that tool." He added that through contingency planning, the authority would make efforts to minimise the losses likely to be caused by the winter hazards and consequent disasters.

Director Disaster Risk Management PDMA Zuhra Nigar said that PDMA had initiated the process of introducing a proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for disaster risk reduction and streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

The process of contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures, preparedness and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

It is a stakeholders' inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of resources, hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseloads as a planning assumption and clear roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

She further said that based on the vulnerabilities and associated risks the districts have been categorised into very high, high, medium and low categories.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said winter hazards occurring through December to March were accentuated by heavy precipitation in the upper mountainous regions of the province.

He said, snow, avalanches and landslides either target vulnerable communities or isolate them by disrupting communication networks.

Based on the magnitude of emerging situations, response to a major disaster would entail deployment of Rapid Response Force for search and rescue operations and also to provide immediate relief and emergency healthcare.