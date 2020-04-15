UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Provides 300,000 Masks, 50,000 Testing Kits To Quarantine Centers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

PDMA provides 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits to quarantine centers

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided more than 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits, 100,000 gloves and 20 spray machines to different quarantine centers across the provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided more than 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits, 100,000 gloves and 20 spray machines to different quarantine centers across the provinces.

In an official communique PDMA said that sufficient safety items have so far been provided to all quarantine centers, adding the authority would continue uninterrupted support to the quarantine centers.

The Director General PDMA said that the authority is providing all possible relief and support to the hospitals and quarantine centers in this critical time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

11 minutes ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

11 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 283 to 4,44 ..

6 minutes ago

Bill Gates Blasts Trump For 'Dangerous' WHO Fundin ..

6 minutes ago

Bajur administration takes action against profitee ..

6 minutes ago

Appointment of Analysis Officer at National Contro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.