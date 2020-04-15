PDMA provides 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits to quarantine centers

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided more than 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits, 100,000 gloves and 20 spray machines to different quarantine centers across the provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided more than 300,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits, 100,000 gloves and 20 spray machines to different quarantine centers across the provinces.

In an official communique PDMA said that sufficient safety items have so far been provided to all quarantine centers, adding the authority would continue uninterrupted support to the quarantine centers.

The Director General PDMA said that the authority is providing all possible relief and support to the hospitals and quarantine centers in this critical time.