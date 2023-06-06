PDMA provides relief goods for monsoon season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Secretary Relief Abdul Basit, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) on Tuesday provided necessary relief goods to five more districts for the monsoon season.

These districts include DI Khan, Chitral Lower, Lakki Marwat, Torghar and District Mohmand. said DG PDMA.

He said that the goods included 300 tents, 800 plastic mats, 250 quilts, 500 kitchen sets, 550 mattresses, 700 mosquito nets, 550 blankets, 150 hygiene kits, 350 tarpaulin sheets and other items.

The relief equipment can be used to deal with untoward incidents during the monsoon season, said the DG PDMA adding that more relief materials will also be provided to the districts from time to time.