PDMA Provides Relief Goods In Flood Affected, Prone Areas Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Owing to the potential flooding situation in River Indus, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh continued relief activities and relief material was distributed in various affected and vulnerable areas in northern districts of the province on Monday

The Sindh PDMA, provided tents, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, woolen mattresses, plastic mats, jerry cans, portable toilets, and animal mosquito nets in flood affected and flood prone areas of Shikarpur, Larkana, Sukkur districts, said a statement issued here.

The river Indus that was flowing at low flood level started receiving exceptionally high flood flows from its enraged tributary River Chennab while high flows from Ravi and Sutlaj are also expected to converge and further raise the flood levels at Guddu in the coming days.

The PDMA, on the directions of Sindh Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, is continuing relief activities in view of the possible flood situation in various districts and relief materials have been distributed keeping in mind the convenience and immediate needs of the people, Director General PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah stated.

The provincial disaster management authority is continuously monitoring the situation in each district in view of possible flood risks and timely delivery and distribution of relief materials is being ensured with the cooperation of the district administration, the statement added.

