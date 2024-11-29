PDMA provides relief supplies for Kurram affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday supplied relief items to the district administration of Kurram to assist those affected by recent incidents of violence.

According to PDMA, the relief package includes 250 tents, 250 hygiene kits, 500 blankets, 250 each mattresses, bedding sets, quilts, pillows, tarpaulins and mats, 100 kitchen sets, 50 solar lamps, and 50 searchlights.

All supplies had been handed over to the district administration with instructions from the PDMA Director General to ensure immediate distribution to those in need.

It said that PDMA's emergency operations center was fully operational and citizens could seek assistance by dialing the helpline 1700.

