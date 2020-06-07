UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Provides Seventh Batch Of Safety Equipments To 49 Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:10 PM

PDMA provides seventh batch of safety equipments to 49 hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided the seventh batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 52,315 N-95 masks, 26522 KN-95 masks, 485 D-95, 430000 face masks are provided along with 7925 protective suits,18244 surgical gowns, 21185 Caps, 21000 shoe covers, 10330 pair of surgical gloves, 3475 face shield and 1135 protective googgles are provided to the hospitals so far.

Director General PDMA, Parwaiz Khan, said they have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. He said the provincial government is providing all possible support to the masses and concerned departments in this hour of need.

PDMA Khaber Pakhtunkhwa also provided 3000 face masks and 1500 Personal Protractive Equipments (PPEs) kits to Rescue 1122.

Relief food items are dispatched to Bakakhel Camp.

The DG said PDMA has provided an overall number of 1239000 surgical masks, 190,000 pair of gloves,16500 Personal Protective Kits, 85000 N 95 mask, 110000 KN 95 masks, 159,302 safety suits, 90000 surgical caps, 83300 shoe covers, 60000 VTM (MGI), 35000 BGI Testing Kit (50 Test), 49000 Sansure Bio Tech Kit (24 Test), 75000 Sampling Swab, 11600 Bio Hazard Bags, 30400 Gowns, over 1200 litter Sanitizer, 900 litter chlorine and other safety equipment to concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Coronavirus in the province.

71 number of different types of items are distributed by PDMA KP with relevant departments.

He further said PDMA's provincial emergency operation center is active round the clock and could be contacted ontoll-free numbers 0800-01700 and 1700.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

1 hour ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: Volunteers are crucial in the UAE&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.