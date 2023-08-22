PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Imran Qureshi, along with Sahiwal Division Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed, visited Atari and reviewed the flood situation in the Sutlej River.

RPO Mehboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner Okara Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, District Police Officer Captain Retd Mansoor Aman and District Emergency Officer Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

Director General Imran Qureshi visited the flood relief camp established at Atari, and checked the medicine stock available at the health counter, livestock counter and rescue counter.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif while giving a detailed briefing about the rescue operation and flood relief camp said that there are more than 2000 flood victims men, women and children in the flood relief camp Atari where all the facilities are being provided to them with respect and dignity.

The DC said that the flood victims living in the relief camp are being provided with meal three times a day. Wide arrangements of beds and fans have been made for the flood victims in the flood relief camp, he added.

Director General PDMA Imran Qureshi also talked to the flood victims living in the tent settlement in the flood relief camp. He also checked the quality of food being provided to the flood victims.

The DG PDMA gave instructions that those who are still stranded in the river areas should be rescued immediately.

He appreciated the entire team of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, District Emergency Officer Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal and Rescue 1122 personnel for making day and night efforts to move the flood victims to safe places.

