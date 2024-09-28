PDMA Punjab issues rain alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In view of rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert.

On Saturday, Faisalabad received 64mm rain, Chakwal 22mm rain, Sargodha 25mm, Sheikhupura 42mm, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin 22mm each, and Sahiwal received 9mm rain. Rainfall was also recorded in Murree, Narowal, Sialkot, Jhang, Kasur, Joharabad and Okara.

In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain in most of the Punjab districts. The PDMA predicted that the current rain spell would continue till October 1.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. The flow of water in all rivers and canals of Punjab was recorded at normal level. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. Rescue 1122 and other related departments kept the machinery and staff at alert.

The PDMA called upon citizens to stay away from power poles and hanging wires during rain. In case of an emergency, they should call PDMA helpline 1129.