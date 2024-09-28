PDMA Punjab Issues Rain Alert
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In view of rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert.
On Saturday, Faisalabad received 64mm rain, Chakwal 22mm rain, Sargodha 25mm, Sheikhupura 42mm, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin 22mm each, and Sahiwal received 9mm rain. Rainfall was also recorded in Murree, Narowal, Sialkot, Jhang, Kasur, Joharabad and Okara.
In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain in most of the Punjab districts. The PDMA predicted that the current rain spell would continue till October 1.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. The flow of water in all rivers and canals of Punjab was recorded at normal level. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. Rescue 1122 and other related departments kept the machinery and staff at alert.
The PDMA called upon citizens to stay away from power poles and hanging wires during rain. In case of an emergency, they should call PDMA helpline 1129.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan all set to witness Rare Comet on Sunday morning with naked eye28 seconds ago
-
D4D right step for redressing data ecosystem constraints to improve policy direction: Dr Naeem Zafar35 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on timber mafia launched: Marriyum11 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani, KP governor hold meeting11 minutes ago
-
PPP Human Rights body urges use of RTI for transparency, accountability & democracy11 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division31 minutes ago
-
GUD empowered, catalyzed young people to devise tangible solutions for better sustainable future: Sh ..41 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore1 hour ago
-
Dinner held in honour of Governor KP, diplomates attended1 hour ago
-
760 dengue cases reported in province so far1 hour ago
-
Five criminals arrested1 hour ago
-
Governor KP writes letters to political parties to form UTFC to address the province’s problems1 hour ago