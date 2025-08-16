PDMA Punjab On High Alert As Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Threaten Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has been placed on high alert following forecasts of heavy rainfall and potential cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and the upper regions of Pakistan. A meeting of Deputy Commissioners, chaired by PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, was held on Saturday to review preparedness and coordinate response efforts across the province.
Irfan Ali Kathia announced that Punjab is expected to experience heavy rains over the next three days, with a significant risk of cloudbursts in Upper Punjab and flash floods in the rivers of Dera Ghazi Khan within the next 72 hours. In response to the severe weather forecast, the DG emphasized the need for all district administrations to remain vigilant and prepared. Following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, rescue teams are to be stationed at critical locations to ensure swift action in case of emergencies.
The PDMA has committed to providing full resources and support to all districts to mitigate potential risks. The current monsoon spell, described as the seventh and more intense than previous ones, is expected to bring stormy rains, prompting heightened monitoring of rivers, streams, and low-lying areas.
The PDMA Provincial Emergency Control Room is maintaining round-the-clock communication with District Emergency Operation Centers to ensure seamless coordination.
To bolster preparedness, the DG instructed that Rescue, Civil Defense, Health, and other relevant departments remain on high alert. Hospitals have been directed to maintain adequate staffing to handle emergencies, with special attention to ensuring proper drainage around these facilities to prevent flooding. Additionally, citizens are being urged to stay informed and cooperate fully with district administrations and rescue agencies. Announcements will be made through mosques, and local authorities have been directed to issue advisories encouraging residents to seek safe locations during heavy rainfall.
The meeting was attended via video link by Deputy Commissioners from the Potohar region and Dera Ghazi Khan division, including those from Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah.
Authorities are calling on the public to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines as the province braces for the impact of the impending monsoon rains.
