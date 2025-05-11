PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In view of ongoing rain, windstorms, and hail in various districts of Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has been placed on high alert.

Rainfall was recorded in Murree, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Narowal, and other areas, with Murree experiencing heavy rain and hail.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to all deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain vigilant and prepared for any emergency situation. He emphasized that all relevant departments must stay on alert and be ready to respond promptly to any incidents arising from the adverse weather conditions.

The provincial control room, along with emergency operation centers in all districts, has been activated and is monitoring the situation round the clock. DG PDMA urged citizens to stay safe and exercise caution. People are advised to stay away from electric poles and dangling wires, and to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning strikes. Citizens should avoid staying in open areas during bad weather.

Tragically, a 36-year-old man named Ramzan lost his life after being struck by lightning in Dawanewala, Sahiwal. Authorities have urged residents to limit unnecessary travel and drive carefully due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

For any emergency assistance, citizens can contact PDMA’s helpline at 1129.