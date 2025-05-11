PDMA Punjab Put On High Alert Amid Rain, Wind, Hailstorm Forecast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In view of ongoing rain, windstorms, and hail in various districts of Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has been placed on high alert.
Rainfall was recorded in Murree, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Narowal, and other areas, with Murree experiencing heavy rain and hail.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to all deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain vigilant and prepared for any emergency situation. He emphasized that all relevant departments must stay on alert and be ready to respond promptly to any incidents arising from the adverse weather conditions.
The provincial control room, along with emergency operation centers in all districts, has been activated and is monitoring the situation round the clock. DG PDMA urged citizens to stay safe and exercise caution. People are advised to stay away from electric poles and dangling wires, and to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning strikes. Citizens should avoid staying in open areas during bad weather.
Tragically, a 36-year-old man named Ramzan lost his life after being struck by lightning in Dawanewala, Sahiwal. Authorities have urged residents to limit unnecessary travel and drive carefully due to slippery roads and poor visibility.
For any emergency assistance, citizens can contact PDMA’s helpline at 1129.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail41 seconds ago
-
PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast43 seconds ago
-
Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi45 seconds ago
-
Prisons Minister visits Central Jail Hyderabad46 seconds ago
-
Amb. Tipu briefs Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Group on India’s aggression49 seconds ago
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces after decisive blow to Indian aggression11 minutes ago
-
Youm Tashakur: A national tribute to defenders of Pakistan for thwarting India's aggression11 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul conducts surprise visit to Lohi Bher Police Station11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan youth brimming with talent, govt striving to showcase potential on global stage: Meena M ..11 minutes ago
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory21 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty21 minutes ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army21 minutes ago