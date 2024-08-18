Open Menu

PDMA Punjab Warns Of Potentially Flash Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PDMA Punjab warns of potentially flash flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) With flash flooding expected to hit southern Punjab in the next 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab's spokesperson has sounded the alarm, advising citizens to exercise extreme caution and take necessary precautions.

Talking to a private news channel, he assured that the PDMA is closely monitoring the situation and working in tandem with local authorities to mitigate the effects of the flash flooding. Emergency response teams are on standby and relief supplies are being pre-positioned in vulnerable areas, he added.

The PDMA is also disseminating critical information through various channels to keep citizens informed, he mentioned.

Responding to a query, he made it clear that despite circulating rumours PDMA has already clarified that river water levels remained stable. He assured citizens that the overall situation is under control.

"We have taken all necessary precautions and are fully prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise", he highlighted. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines but emphasized that there is no need to panic as the situation is being managed effectively.

Citizens are urged to stay tuned to local news and follow official social media accounts for updates on the flash flooding situation, he stated.

