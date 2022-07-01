Provincial Secretary Sindh, Rehabilitation Department Asif Ali Memon said, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would ready to deal with any potential emergency in wake of up coming heavy monsoon downpour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Sindh, Rehabilitation Department Asif Ali Memon said, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would ready to deal with any potential emergency in wake of up coming heavy monsoon downpour.

It was apprised to Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief, Haji Ghulam Rasool Chandio, who was chairing a meeting held here on Friday at PDMA Headquarters Sindh to review arrangements to deal with any emergency situation due to heavy monsoon rains.

Provincial Secretary, Rehabilitation department Asif Ali Memon informed the meeting about the emergency measures taken in connection with the forecast of heavy rains in Sindh province especially in Karachi.

He said that PDMA Sindh was ready to deal with any potential emergency situation and would provide essential supplies and relief items to the affected districts.