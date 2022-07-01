UrduPoint.com

PDMA Ready To Deal With Any Rain's Emergency In Sindh: Secretary Rehabilitation

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

PDMA ready to deal with any rain's emergency in Sindh: Secretary Rehabilitation

Provincial Secretary Sindh, Rehabilitation Department Asif Ali Memon said, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would ready to deal with any potential emergency in wake of up coming heavy monsoon downpour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Sindh, Rehabilitation Department Asif Ali Memon said, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would ready to deal with any potential emergency in wake of up coming heavy monsoon downpour.

It was apprised to Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief, Haji Ghulam Rasool Chandio, who was chairing a meeting held here on Friday at PDMA Headquarters Sindh to review arrangements to deal with any emergency situation due to heavy monsoon rains.

Provincial Secretary, Rehabilitation department Asif Ali Memon informed the meeting about the emergency measures taken in connection with the forecast of heavy rains in Sindh province especially in Karachi.

He said that PDMA Sindh was ready to deal with any potential emergency situation and would provide essential supplies and relief items to the affected districts.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rains

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur ..

Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur Arts Council

1 minute ago
 CM condemns miscreants attack on police in South W ..

CM condemns miscreants attack on police in South Waziristan

1 minute ago
 Senator Saud Majeed, MPAs calls on Punjab governor ..

Senator Saud Majeed, MPAs calls on Punjab governor

1 minute ago
 SRB exceeds collection target of Rs 150 bln during ..

SRB exceeds collection target of Rs 150 bln during 2021-22

1 minute ago
 Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: D ..

Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: DC

17 minutes ago
 PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake- ..

PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake-hit Afghan people

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.