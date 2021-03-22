PDMA reconstructs 55 flood affected schools in Malakand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) under the auspices of Provincial Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PARRSA) and financial assistance of donor agencies has completed the reconstruction of 55 flood affected schools in Malakand division wherein the academic activities have been restored while reconstruction of 55 more schools is in progress in other parts of the province.

It was told during briefing to PDMA Director General (DG) Sharif Hussain during his visit to Swat wherein he inspected construction work on flood affected schools and water related projects on Monday. Director Rehabilitation PDMA Sajid Imran and Deputy Director (Planning), Said Rehman briefed about progress on going schemes.

The PDMA DG was told that 55 projects of clean drinking water supply schemes have been completed in Buner and Swat districts while the reconstruction of 13 Basic Health Units (BHUs) had also been completed that is providing health facilities to local population.

The DG was also briefed in detailed regarding the completion of 82-kilomter Chakdara-Fatehpur Road.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all available resources are being utilized for the completion of ongoing schemes and directed the representatives of C&W Department for ensuring fixed standard in the reconstruction work and acceleration of the pace of work. He also assured full cooperation to C&W Department officials.