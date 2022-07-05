QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday recovered the body of a girl who was swept away in rain water in the Kharotabad area of Quetta the other day.

The PDMA officials said that a girl was swept away in a flood caused by the torrential rains.

Soon after the rain hit parts of the province, the PDMA rescue teams started rescue operations. During the operation, the rescue teams found the body of a girl and shifted it to a hospital.