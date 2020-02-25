PDMA rehabilitates 44 water supply schemes in Swat, Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) has rehabilitated 44 projects in Buner and Swat districts

The PDMA sources informed on Tuesday that the project would benefit as many as 28,000 families of remote areas of the two districts. The work on these projects was carried out as water supply channels were disrupted and people had to walk for kilometers to fetch water for the daily utilities. 14 projects were carried out in Buner and 30 in Swat.

These projects were sponsored by International Donor USAID and handed over to relevant department after completion.

Work is in progress on 10 other schemes in Buner and 3 in Swat.

Waheed Ullah resident of Akham Muhallah, Swat said" This initiative has particularly changed lives of women and teenage boys and girls as they used to fetch water for their family the whole day.

Beneficiaries of Buner district & Swat were grateful to PDMA-PaRRSA for carrying out water supply schemes, installation of water pumps and construction of water tanks. This initiative has contributed to access to clean drinking water.