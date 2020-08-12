PDMA rehabilitates 49 water supply schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) in collaboration with International Donor Agency has successfully rehabilitated and reconstructed 49 Water Supply schemes in the remote areas of District Swat and Buner.

Water storage tanks and hand pumps were also installed that would benefit over 28000 families through such schemes, said a Spokesman of PDMA on Wednesday.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 18 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed over to the Line Department while 31 water supply schemes have completed in District Swat while work was continued at eight water supply schemes.

Meanwhile people of such areas talking to APP said that in District Buner small villages lack access to clean water. Women and children typically shoulder the burden of water collection, facing long and hilly tracks which often leads to only contaminated Water sources.

Waseem Ullah resident of Akram Muhallah, Mingora said this initiative has particularly changed lives of women and teenage boys and girls.

Women and girls of the area used to fetch water for their family whole day but after provision of water pumps, it has ensured supply of clean drinking water that has also reduced work load on local women and girls", he added.

Sharir Ali resident of Shagai Union council Saidu Sharef said we use to bring water a kilometer away from our houses that was a big problem especially in hot weather added that after installation of this scheme such problem has been resolved.

Imran Ullah resident of Gul Bandai Buner said we are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for provision of alternative source for the biggest problem of the residents.