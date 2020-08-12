UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Rehabilitates 49 Water Supply Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

PDMA rehabilitates 49 water supply schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) in collaboration with International Donor Agency has successfully rehabilitated and reconstructed 49 Water Supply schemes in the remote areas of District Swat and Buner.

Water storage tanks and hand pumps were also installed that would benefit over 28000 families through such schemes, said a Spokesman of PDMA on Wednesday.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 18 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed over to the Line Department while 31 water supply schemes have completed in District Swat while work was continued at eight water supply schemes.

Meanwhile people of such areas talking to APP said that in District Buner small villages lack access to clean water. Women and children typically shoulder the burden of water collection, facing long and hilly tracks which often leads to only contaminated Water sources.

Waseem Ullah resident of Akram Muhallah, Mingora said this initiative has particularly changed lives of women and teenage boys and girls.

Women and girls of the area used to fetch water for their family whole day but after provision of water pumps, it has ensured supply of clean drinking water that has also reduced work load on local women and girls", he added.

Sharir Ali resident of Shagai Union council Saidu Sharef said we use to bring water a kilometer away from our houses that was a big problem especially in hot weather added that after installation of this scheme such problem has been resolved.

Imran Ullah resident of Gul Bandai Buner said we are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for provision of alternative source for the biggest problem of the residents.

Related Topics

Weather Water Swat Saidu Buner Mingora Women Family From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

5 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

5 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

20 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

35 minutes ago

LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Soc ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan a great blessing of Allah: Dr Hameed Raza ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.