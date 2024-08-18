PDMA rejects rumors of water discharge from India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has denied reports circulating in the media that India has released 200,000 cusecs of water into Pakistan. In a statement released on Sunday, the PDMA clarified that no significant water discharge from India has been observed beyond normal levels.

The PDMA emphasized that the information attributed to them in various media outlets is incorrect, and no such statement or press release has been issued by the authority. The organization assured the public that they, in collaboration with the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the Irrigation Department, are closely monitoring the water levels of Indian dams 24/7.

Current water flows in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers remain stable and within normal parameters, the PDMA confirmed. The authority urged the public to disregard unfounded reports and rely on official updates for accurate information.