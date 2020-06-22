PDMA releases additional amount of Rs24.8mln to all districts

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released additional fund of Rs 24.8 million to the relief accounts of all districts to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released additional fund of Rs 24.8 million to the relief accounts of all districts to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon season.

There is a total of Rs. 774.44 million available in the relief accounts of 35 districts in the province, said the Spokesperson on Monday.

DI Khan 24. 9 million, Bannu 16.1 million, Mardan 96 Million, Nowshera 53.9 million, Peshawar 7.6 million, Abbottabad 19.3 million, Haripure 12.6 million, Karak 7 million, Kohat 16.4 million, Kohistan Upr 19.7 M, Kohistan Lrw 38.5 M, Lakki Marwat 19 million Malakand 19.8 million Chitral Lrw 39.3 million, Chitral Upr (14.5 million) Battgram (18.5 million) Bunner 17.

8 M, Dir Lrw 20.2 M, Dir Upr 30.7 M, Charssada 12.1 M, Mansehra 19.6 million, Shangla 30.9 M, Sawabi 28.2 Million, Swat 44.1 M, Tor Ghar 16.1 M, Koi Palas 17.1 M, Kurram 12.5 M, Bajuar 12.4 M, Orakzai 15.8 M, Mohmand 17.8 M, North Waziristan 17.3M, Khyber 17 million..

Director General PDMA Pervez Khan said that all preparation for monsoon has been finalized. PDMA already sent relief goods to all the district administrations and more supplies will be sent in time.

He added PDMA warehouse was fully operational. DG PDMA further said that the Emergency Operations Center of PDMA was fully operational. PDMA's provincial emergency operation center was active round the clock and can be contacted on toll free numbers 1700 & 0800-01700.