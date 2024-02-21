PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs350 million for affected people of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs350 million for affected people of North Waziristan.

Verified and registered families will receive SMS notifications, facilitating the disbursement of financial assistance within the next two to three days, said spokesman of PDMA on Wednesday.

The recently disbursed 113th installment, for a total of around 17,200 families, will receive cash assistance at the rate of 20,000 rupees per family.

Sobia Hassam Toru, Director Emergencies at PDMA Complex, highlighted that residents in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan will receive Rs12,000 in cash assistance and an additional 8,000 rupees as ration allowances to alleviate their financial challenges.

Sobia Hassam said that Rs250 million will be released in the coming month to further support the affected population.

Currently, there are over 17,200 registered families in North Waziristan, including 11,000 families who returned from Afghanistan last year, she added.