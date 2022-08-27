UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Funds Of Rs 125 Mn For Six Flood-affected Districts In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released more funds amounting to Rs125 million for flood-affected areas in six districts of the province

In a statement issued here Saturday, the funds have been released on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The bifurcation of funds allocation was Rs 40 million for district Swat, Rs 30 million for district Nowshera, Rs 20 million for Chitral Lower while Rs 10 million each for Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan districts.

Similarly, PDMA has dispatched relief packages comprising household and grocery items to provide necessary help to flood-victims of Lakki Marwat, Kohistan Upper, Malakand, Swat, Dir Upper and Peshawar.

