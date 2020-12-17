PDMA releases Rs 184.6 mln for Zarb-e-Azb affectees released

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released funds amounting to Rs. 184.6 million as monthly compensation for the affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

This was the 76th installment and the affected families of the operation would get the compensatory amount through their SIM cards within the next two days, said spokesman for PDMA on Thursday.

Currently, he added, there were a total of 15,229 verified families who had not yet returned to their respective areas and they were being provided Rs. 12,000 each as monthly compensation regularly in order to mitigate their problems.

He said that amount was being provided to all registered affectees either living in Bakka Khel Camp or outside through SIM card messaging and effective measures had been made to ensure transparency in disbursement of funds, he added.