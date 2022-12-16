UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs 362.2 Mln For Affectees Of Zarb-e-Azb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PDMA releases Rs 362.2 mln for affectees of Zarb-e-Azb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund of Rs 362.2 million under financial assistance and ration to the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

The amount would be distributed among around 18,000 registered and verified affected families through SIM card messages in the next few days.

According to PDMA press release issued here on Friday, the recent release is the 100th installment issued in this connection; it is released on regular basis for the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan, who still have not been repatriated to their area.

These affectees also include those affected families, which recently returned from Afghanistan via the Ghulam Khan Border. The formal verification of these has been completed through NADRA.

The PDMA said that each verified affected family was being paid an amount of Rs12,000 as part of financial assistance and an additional amount of Rs 8,000 in head of ration every month on a regular basis to minimize their financial agonies.

DG PDMA has said that 18,000 families are have still not been repatriated to their native areas and most of them belong to Tehsil Data Khel of the district, while the repatriation process of over 0.1 million displaced has been completed.

