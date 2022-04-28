UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs 370 Mln For Affectees Of NW, Khyber Districts

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 04:44 PM

PDMA releases Rs 370 mln for affectees of NW, Khyber districts

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday released an amount of Rs370 million for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday released an amount of Rs370 million for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

According to PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain, the funds will be distributed among the registered affected families within the next two days by sending a message through their registered SIM cards so that they could enjoy Eid festivities.

Under the package, each family will be given Rs 12000 to compensate for the financial crisis, says a press release issued here.

The amount would be distributed at the rate of Rs 12000 per month in those affected families, who are repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs8000 per family would be distributed through sim cards.

According to the PDMA DG, the victims were being given regular cash and rations every month and this time funds were released exclusively ahead of time so that the homeless people of Waziristan and Khyber could also enjoy Eid.

Related Topics

Afghanistan North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family From Million

Recent Stories

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

13 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-p ..

Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for ..

Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for successful of 70 years of bila ..

3 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Will Not Accept Russia's Terms on Gas Del ..

Bulgaria Will Not Accept Russia's Terms on Gas Deliveries - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day of ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

22 minutes ago
 Polish, Swedish envoys meet Khar

Polish, Swedish envoys meet Khar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.