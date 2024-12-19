Open Menu

PDMA Releases Rs 720mln For North Waziristan’s Zarb-e-Azb Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PDMA releases Rs 720mln for North Waziristan’s Zarb-e-Azb affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 720 million in funds for the affectees of North Waziristan's (NW) operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to a statement issued from the office of PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak, the funds, disbursed in two installments, would be delivered to all registered affectees via SIM card messaging systems.

The release of funds was made possible due to the special interest and efforts of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Minister for Relief Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar.

Asfandyar Khattak stated that approximately 18,000 registered families of Zarb-e-Azb affectees would receive financial aid of Rs 40,000 per family, covering the months of August and September.

The DG PDMA assured that funds for pending installments would be released soon to alleviate the financial challenges faced by the affectees.

He emphasized that PDMA, alongside Minister Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar, was actively working to address the grievances of the displaced families.

He expressed optimism that, in addition to monthly financial aid, other issues affecting the families would also be resolved promptly.

Responding to queries, he mentioned that measures were being taken to address the concerns of affectees residing in the Bakakhel Camp.

He said efforts were underway to resolve their demands efficiently adding that PDMA was committed to assisting the public in times of need and would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

APP/adi

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa August September Family All From Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

16 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

31 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

47 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan