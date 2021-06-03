UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Releases Rs.115. 2mln For Monthly Ration Of IDPs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:12 PM

PDMA releases Rs.115. 2mln for monthly ration of IDPs

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday released first tranche of Rs.115.2 million in head of provision of monthly ration to internally displaced persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday released first tranche of Rs.115.2 million in head of provision of monthly ration to internally displaced persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

The distribution of the amount among the registered and verified affecteees through their SIM cards begin within the next two or three days.

While releasing the first tranche, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain said that 15000 affected families of North Waziristan and 1100 families of Khyber were being provided food packages by the World Food Programme (WFP that is now become impossible due to shortage of funds and some other unavoidable reasons.

In such situation, he said PDMA and Relief Department proposed that these homeless and helpless could not be left under the open sky and instead of ration they should be provided monthly based assistance in cash.

He said that Chief Minister, Provincial Minister for Relief and whole cabinet agreed with the proposal and while approving the proposal decided payment of assistance in shape of cash amount and for the purpose, the government has released first tranche of the amount.

According to the decision of the provincial government all registered and verified IDPs from North Waziristan and Khyber districts would be paid a amount of Rs.8000/- per month to enable them for purchase of ration for themselves.

The DG PDMA further said that the assistance would be distributed on regular basis, so they could not face any hardship regarding ration.

Meanwhile, Malik Shah Nawaz, a resident of North Waziristan lauded the decision of the provincial government and termed a gift for the homeless people of the district.

He said that such kind of assistance will help them in overcoming their financial agony. He commended the provincial government and PDMA for taking such people-friendly initiative.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Shortage Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

21 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

22 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

22 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

42 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.