PDMA releases Rs.115. 2mln for monthly ration of IDPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday released first tranche of Rs.115.2 million in head of provision of monthly ration to internally displaced persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

The distribution of the amount among the registered and verified affecteees through their SIM cards begin within the next two or three days.

While releasing the first tranche, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain said that 15000 affected families of North Waziristan and 1100 families of Khyber were being provided food packages by the World Food Programme (WFP that is now become impossible due to shortage of funds and some other unavoidable reasons.

In such situation, he said PDMA and Relief Department proposed that these homeless and helpless could not be left under the open sky and instead of ration they should be provided monthly based assistance in cash.

He said that Chief Minister, Provincial Minister for Relief and whole cabinet agreed with the proposal and while approving the proposal decided payment of assistance in shape of cash amount and for the purpose, the government has released first tranche of the amount.

According to the decision of the provincial government all registered and verified IDPs from North Waziristan and Khyber districts would be paid a amount of Rs.8000/- per month to enable them for purchase of ration for themselves.

The DG PDMA further said that the assistance would be distributed on regular basis, so they could not face any hardship regarding ration.

Meanwhile, Malik Shah Nawaz, a resident of North Waziristan lauded the decision of the provincial government and termed a gift for the homeless people of the district.

He said that such kind of assistance will help them in overcoming their financial agony. He commended the provincial government and PDMA for taking such people-friendly initiative.