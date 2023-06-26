PDMA releases Rs.150m in head of relief to 8 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), on the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, released an amount of Rs.150 million for combating emergency situations during monsoon and other emergencies in the province.

According to Secretary Relief, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit, the amount has been released in head of relief to the district administrations of eight districts in order to combat monsoon and emergency situations, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Out of the fund, Rs.40 million has been released to the district administration of Bannu, followed by Rs.30 million to Buner and Rs.20 million each for districts Chitral and Lakki Marwat respectively.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.15 million has also been released to the district administration of Kohat followed by Rs.10 million each to Hangu and Dir Upper and Rs.5 million for district Kohistan. Other districts of the province have already been issued the funds in this regard.