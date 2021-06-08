PDMA releases Rs182.7m for affected families of N Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday informed that an amount of Rs 182.7 million has been released by the authority for disbursement among the military operation-affected registered families of North Waziristan as monthly remuneration through the SIM card within couple of days.

Talking to media, Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain informed the current released amount was the 82nd installment for the 15229 operation-affected families of North Waziristan to be distributed as Rs12000 per family.

The amount was specified to those families still awaiting to return to their native homes.

Earlier to this, he said funds of Rs116.2 million under ration head were released during last week for the affected families of Khyber and North Waziristan districts. Distribution of this amount, he said was also underway though SIM cards.

The DG PDMA said the authority was disbursing the assistance amount among the affected families in a bid to lessen their financial problems.