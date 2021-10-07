PDMA releases Rs.184.8m for TDPs of North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a fund of Rs.184.6 million in head of monthly financial assistance to temporary displaced persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The amount would be distributed among all those registered and verified TDPs of North Waziristan, who were so far not repatriated to their native areas through their SIM cards.

The assistance would be distributed at the rate of Rs.12000 per family. The purpose of the distribution of funds was the provision of financial assistance to the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain 15229 families of North Waziristan were paid cash financial assistance beside payment of Rs.8000 per family in head of ration to the affectees of district Khyber and North Waziristan on monthly basis. The recent release was the 86th installment paid to the TDPs of North Waziristan.

In the meanwhile, 228 TDPs' families from district Khyber had been repatriated to the native areas during the period from September 25 to October 1, 2021, were given mattress, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, blankets, dried food and flour.