UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs.184.8m For TDPs Of North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

PDMA releases Rs.184.8m for TDPs of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a fund of Rs.184.6 million in head of monthly financial assistance to temporary displaced persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The amount would be distributed among all those registered and verified TDPs of North Waziristan, who were so far not repatriated to their native areas through their SIM cards.

The assistance would be distributed at the rate of Rs.12000 per family. The purpose of the distribution of funds was the provision of financial assistance to the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain 15229 families of North Waziristan were paid cash financial assistance beside payment of Rs.8000 per family in head of ration to the affectees of district Khyber and North Waziristan on monthly basis. The recent release was the 86th installment paid to the TDPs of North Waziristan.

In the meanwhile, 228 TDPs' families from district Khyber had been repatriated to the native areas during the period from September 25 to October 1, 2021, were given mattress, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, blankets, dried food and flour.

Related Topics

North Waziristan September October Family All From Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

19 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

19 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

22 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

22 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

25 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.