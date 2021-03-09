PDMA releases Rs.184m for Zarb-e-Azb operation affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday released a fund amount to Rs.184.6 million for the affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan as monthly financial assistance. The affectees would start getting the financial assistance through their SIM Cards.

According to Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain, the latest financial assistance is 79th installment that is being released for the affectees of operation.

He told that 15229 families of North Waziristan have been verified that were still not repatriated to their respective areas and a financial assistance of Rs.12000/- is being paid to them on monthly basis regularly to minimize their financial agonies.

The DG PDMA further told that fund is being delivered to all those affectees that either living in Bakakhel Camp or outside through mobile SIM cards messaging to ensure transparency in the process.