UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs.184m Under Monthly Cash Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

PDMA releases Rs.184m under monthly cash program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under monthly cash programme has released a fund of Rs.184.5 million for the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan on Friday.

The beneficiaries will start getting Sim Card Messages within one or two days.

According to a press release issued here from the office of the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain the monthly financial assistance is regularly distributed among the verified affectees of Waziristan at the rate of Rs.

12000/- per family.

The total number of such families is 15229 that are still awaiting repatriation to their native localities.

DG PDMA has said it is 84th installment of the financial assistance paid in shape of cash to the affectees of North Waziristan that dispatch to every verified affected family through a message on their registered SIM cards.

Furthermore, he said that the affectees of North Waziristan and Khyber districts have also being paid an amount of Rs.8000/- per month in head of ration allowance.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family From Million

Recent Stories

France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Gov ..

France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Government

15 minutes ago
 New Iranian President Urges Closer Ties With Belar ..

New Iranian President Urges Closer Ties With Belarus - State Media

16 minutes ago
 Kohli with another duck makes history

Kohli with another duck makes history

23 minutes ago
 Philippines total external trade up 26.8 pct in Ju ..

Philippines total external trade up 26.8 pct in June

16 minutes ago
 Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Ja ..

Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Japan's cumulative cases reach 1 ..

16 minutes ago
 FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.