PDMA releases Rs.184m under monthly cash program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under monthly cash programme has released a fund of Rs.184.5 million for the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan on Friday.

The beneficiaries will start getting Sim Card Messages within one or two days.

According to a press release issued here from the office of the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain the monthly financial assistance is regularly distributed among the verified affectees of Waziristan at the rate of Rs.

12000/- per family.

The total number of such families is 15229 that are still awaiting repatriation to their native localities.

DG PDMA has said it is 84th installment of the financial assistance paid in shape of cash to the affectees of North Waziristan that dispatch to every verified affected family through a message on their registered SIM cards.

Furthermore, he said that the affectees of North Waziristan and Khyber districts have also being paid an amount of Rs.8000/- per month in head of ration allowance.