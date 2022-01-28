UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs.18.8 M For Affectees Of Waziristan Operation

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 07:22 PM

PDMA releases Rs.18.8 m for affectees of Waziristan operation

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released funds of Rs18.8 million for affectees of 'Zarb-e-Azb' operation in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released funds of Rs18.8 million for affectees of 'Zarb-e-Azb' operation in North Waziristan.

Out of the total fund a lion's share amounting to Rs 11.2 million in head of cash financial assistance and remaining Rs7.5 million have been released for monthly ration, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The amount would be distributed Rs 12.000 per month in the affected families, who are repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs 8000 per family would be distributed through sim cards.

The registration of the repatriated families has made during their return at Ghulam Khan Border and their formal verification had also been completed through NADRA.

The verification of nearly 1000 affected repatriated families from Afghanistan had been completed and the verification of more families was being processed.

According to PDMA, the process of the repatriation of affected families from Afghanistan was started on December 10, 2021 and so far nearly 4500 families have been repatriated.

The registration of the repatriated families is made at Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan Border and then it is verified by NADRA. Each repatriated family is provided health families, vaccination, cooked food, non-edible items, kitchen sets, warm quilts, blankets, tents, mats and free transport facility at border.

Related Topics

Afghanistan North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December Border Family From Share Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal an ..

PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari ?

1 hour ago
 Lavrov Briefs Baerbock on Russia's Reaction to US, ..

Lavrov Briefs Baerbock on Russia's Reaction to US, NATO Security Proposals Answe ..

1 minute ago
 Polish President Says Warsaw Facing No Immediate M ..

Polish President Says Warsaw Facing No Immediate Military Threat

1 minute ago
 Toyota group leads global auto sales for 2nd strai ..

Toyota group leads global auto sales for 2nd straight year in 2021

1 minute ago
 5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal ..

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ conclude ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>