PDMA releases Rs.18.8 m for affectees of Waziristan operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released funds of Rs18.8 million for affectees of 'Zarb-e-Azb' operation in North Waziristan.

Out of the total fund a lion's share amounting to Rs 11.2 million in head of cash financial assistance and remaining Rs7.5 million have been released for monthly ration, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The amount would be distributed Rs 12.000 per month in the affected families, who are repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs 8000 per family would be distributed through sim cards.

The registration of the repatriated families has made during their return at Ghulam Khan Border and their formal verification had also been completed through NADRA.

The verification of nearly 1000 affected repatriated families from Afghanistan had been completed and the verification of more families was being processed.

According to PDMA, the process of the repatriation of affected families from Afghanistan was started on December 10, 2021 and so far nearly 4500 families have been repatriated.

The registration of the repatriated families is made at Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan Border and then it is verified by NADRA. Each repatriated family is provided health families, vaccination, cooked food, non-edible items, kitchen sets, warm quilts, blankets, tents, mats and free transport facility at border.