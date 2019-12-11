UrduPoint.com
PDMA Releases Rs190m For North Waziristan Victims

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released an amount of Rs190 million for distribution among affected people of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released an amount of Rs190 million for distribution among affected people of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

The spokesman for PDMA said on Wednesday the amount would be distributed through SIM cards among the affected people within couple of days.

This was the 64th tranche of assistance package for more than 15,000 victims of North Waziristan under monthly support head.

DG PDMA, Pervez Khan Sabatkhel said since the start of Operation Zarb-e-Azb against militancy, this assistance amount was being regularly distributed among North Waziristan affected people on monthly basis to help them lead a routine life.

Besides this supportive amount, he said edible and essential non-edible items were also being provided to the affected people of North Waziristan.

The DG PDMA further said that government was well aware of the problems being faced by the affected people of North Waziristan and every possible step would be taken to lessen their hardships at all costs.

