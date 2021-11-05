UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs.314.5mn For Affectees Of Waziristan, Khyber

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund to the tone of Rs.314.5 million in head of payment of monthly cash assistance and ration to the affectees of the operation in North Waziristan and Khyber districts of the erstwhile FATA, said a press release issued here on Friday

All affectees will start receiving the assistance through their SIM Cards within one or two days.

It said that out of the total an amount of Rs.184.5 million will be distributed among 15229 affectees of the North Waziristan, which is 87th installment in this connection while a ration worth Rs.

130 million will also be distributed among the registered affected families of Khyber and North Waziristan districts.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain, it is seventh installment that is being paid to the temporary displaced people (TDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts on a regular basis.

He said that this relief is paid to the affectees regularly on a monthly basis to minimize the financial hardships of these homeless and destitute families.

