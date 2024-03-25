PDMA Releases Rs.348m For TDPs Of North Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released an amount of Rs 348 million as monthly financial assistance (sustenance allowance) to the affected families of Operation Zarb Azab in North Waziristan who have not yet returned to their homes.
Each and every verified family will receive it through SIM messaging within a day or two.
In a statement issued by the office of The Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan, it has been said that the said financial assistance is being given to more than 17 thousand families of North Waziristan who are duly certified by NADRA and registered as temporarily displaced persons (TDPs).
On this occasion, Director Complex Emergencies Wing PDMA for merged Tribal Districts Subia Hussam Toru said the recent release is the 114th installment of the series in which each verified family will receive a total of Rs 20,000 as cash assistance and ration allowance.
Subia Hussam Toru further said that more funds of the same amount would be released before Eid to reduce the financial burden of the TDPs so that the homeless people of North Waziristan can also participate in the joys of Ramadan and Eid.
Recent Stories
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz57 seconds ago
-
UoS launches Solarization Projects across its campuses1 minute ago
-
New DPO for gaining public trust in police department11 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by robbers11 minutes ago
-
Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested11 minutes ago
-
Inflation, improvement of trade major challenges: Jam Kamal Khan21 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 13 drug smugglers in 13 operations21 minutes ago
-
Parents urged not to allow children to fly kites21 minutes ago
-
'Zero-tolerance policy being exercised against kite-flyers'31 minutes ago
-
Five held with narcotics, weapons31 minutes ago
-
SIFC gives go ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's largest IT Park approved in Islamabad to foster innovation31 minutes ago