PDMA releases Rs.348m for TDPs of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released an amount of Rs 348 million as monthly financial assistance (sustenance allowance) to the affected families of Operation Zarb Azab in North Waziristan who have not yet returned to their homes.

Each and every verified family will receive it through SIM messaging within a day or two.

In a statement issued by the office of The Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan, it has been said that the said financial assistance is being given to more than 17 thousand families of North Waziristan who are duly certified by NADRA and registered as temporarily displaced persons (TDPs).

On this occasion, Director Complex Emergencies Wing PDMA for merged Tribal Districts Subia Hussam Toru said the recent release is the 114th installment of the series in which each verified family will receive a total of Rs 20,000 as cash assistance and ration allowance.

Subia Hussam Toru further said that more funds of the same amount would be released before Eid to reduce the financial burden of the TDPs so that the homeless people of North Waziristan can also participate in the joys of Ramadan and Eid.