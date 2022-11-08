UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs.350m For Affectees Of Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022

PDMA releases Rs.350m for affectees of operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund of Rs. 350 million in head of the provision of monthly cash financial assistance and ration to the affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the fund would be distributed among about 16,000 affectees through SIM card messaging. This release of funds is the 99th tranche of the compensation amount released so far. The fund is regularly released on a monthly basis for internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are still not repatriated.

These affectees also include those 8,000 families, which have been returned to Pakistan from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border. NADRA has formally completed their verification.

