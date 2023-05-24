PDMA releases Rs350m for financial assistance to Zarb-e-Azab victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released around Rs350 million funds for financial assistance to over 17000 registered victim families of Operation Zarb-e-Azab in North Waziristan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The funds will be released during the next two days (Thursday to Friday).

The financial assistance will be transferred to registered victim families through their mobile phone SIMs.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA Jannat Gul Afridi, said would be distributed through a message on mobile phone at the rate of Rs20,000/- per family of each registered affected family of North Waziristan. The amount includes Rs12000 as cash financial assistance and Rs8000/- as ration allowance.

He said that the recently released funds are the 105th installment of the series which has been given to the displaced people of North Waziristan regularly every month since the beginning of Operation Zarb Azab.

He made it clear that recently about Rs2.3 million have been released for the repatriation and transportation of the victims who returned to Khyber district.

Jannat Gul Afridi said that PDMA is working day and night for extending all kinds of support and cooperation to the people of the province and the newly merged districts at the time of all kinds of natural and man-made disasters, which is the main purpose of establishing this authority.