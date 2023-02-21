PDMA releases Rs.352.2m for operation affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund of Rs.352.4 million in head of cash financial assistance and provision of ratio to the affectees of operation zarb-azb in North Waziristan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The fund would be distributed amongst about 18000 registered and verified affected families through text messages on their mobile SIMs.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, it is 102nd installment of the funds regularly released for the militancy-affected people of North Waziristan on a monthly basis.

The affectees also include about 11000 those families, who have recently been repatriated from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border. NADRA has already completed its verification.

Each affected family is being paid an amount of Rs.12000/- in head of cash financial assistance and another amount of Rs.8000/- in head of ratio to mitigate their financial woes.

DG PDMA has said that about 18000 affected families are still awaiting repatriation to their native localities and most of them hail from Data Khel area of North Waziristan while about 0.1 million families have been returned to their homes.