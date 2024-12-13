PDMA releases special financial package for Bannu incident victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a special financial support package worth Rs 38 million for the victims of an unfortunate incident that occurred in district Bannu in July this year.

The funds were issued following a decision by the provincial cabinet in a special meeting held on August 9, 2024.

According to an official communique issued here on Friday by PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak, the amount of the support package for each affectee was more than the normal compensation package for the victims of any disaster.

He informed that bereaved families of the deceased would receive Rs 03 million each, instead of the usual one million, while injured individuals would get one million rupees each instead of Rs 300,000.

Asfandyar explained that this special package was approved by the cabinet specifically to provide relief to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in the Bannu incident.

He added that PDMA remained committed to serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during challenging times and was always on high alert to respond to any natural or man-made disasters.

He said the special financial package reflected the government's dedication to supporting affected communities and providing timely assistance in their hour of need.