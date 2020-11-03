PDMA releases tranche of Rs.154.6m for affectees of North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released another tranche of Rs.154.6 million in head of monthly assistance for the affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

According a notification issued by PDMA spokesman, the amount was released as 74th installment in head of monthly assistance announced for the affectees of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb of June 2014. The assistance would be distributed among the affected families through subscriber identification module (SIM) cards.

He said that the assistance would be distributed among 15229 verified families of North Waziristan at the rate of Rs.12000 per family.

The Director General (DG), PDMA Pervez Khan Subatkhel said that Rs.12000 was being distributed among affectees of the operation regularly to mitigate the financial hardships of the affected families.