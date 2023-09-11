Open Menu

PDMA Relief Activities Underway In Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi said on Monday that relief measures were going on in the flood affected areas of the province

In a statement, he said more than 595 villages were affected by the flood in Sutlej River, out of which routine life was completely restored in 145 villages.

He informed that more than 1,000 rescue personnel participated in round-the-clock relief operations, adding that people were transferred to safer places by 236 boats in the affected districts.

The DG elaborated that 106 medical camps were set up to provide medical facilities to the affectees. Around 16 ambulances were alerted in the affected areas for emergency response, he added and said that more than 55,000 patients were provided treatment facilities in the medical camps.

Apart from medical, 179 relief camps were also established in the affected districts, he maintained.

A total of 300,000 people were evacuated to safe places on an emergency basis while cooked food was provided to more than 150,000 people in the flood-affected districts in Sutlej River. More than 300,000 cattle were moved to safe places and around 90,000 cattle were given medical facilities in the flood-hit areas.

The DG said that relief activities would continue until the issue of flood was resolved completely. All the resources were being utilized for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, he added.

