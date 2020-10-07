UrduPoint.com
PDMA, Rescue 1122 Being Modernized To Meet Challenges: CM

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 are being modernized and equipped with the latest technology to meet the emerging challenges.

In his message on the National Day of Safety from Natural Calamities, he said that the earthquake that shook Pakistan on October 8, 2005, was the most disastrous as the devastation and destruction caused by it was unforgettable. The nation stood with the earthquake affectees. It was sanguine that the Pakistani nationvigorously worked to help and assist the affectees and proved that they were united at every difficult moment.

The nation set many glowing examples of sacrifice, help and assistance at that time, he added.

The chief minister said public awareness was important for dealing with any untoward situation whereas trained human resource played equally an important role. An effective response mechanism was essential for disaster management, he said adding precautionary measures could reduce damages.

