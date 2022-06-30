PDMA rescue staff to be trained by Rescue 1122 Punjab

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to hire the services of Rescue 1122, Punjab for training the rescue staff of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

"The move was aimed at equipping the rescue staff of the PDMA Balochistan with the latest techniques so that they could carry out the rescue work efficiently in case of any catastrophe like rain, flood, and earthquake," Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, she said that PDMA officials met with Punjab government officials for arrangements of training in Rescue 1122 Punjab.

"The training imparted by the Rescue 1122 Punjab will not only enhance the capacity of the PDMA staff but also help improve relations between both the provinces," she said.

About the measures taken by the government for the monsoon, she said that health, irrigation, local government and home departments had been directed to prepare emergency relief plan.

"Control rooms have been established at PDMA offices in Quetta and all other districts of the province," she maintained.

She noted that Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo had also issued directives to the authorities concerned to take preemptive measures to mitigate the losses caused by the monsoon rain.

On account of the timely measures put in place by the provincial government, rare losses were reported during the pre-monsoon season, she added.