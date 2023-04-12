PDMA seeks plans to prevent harmful effects of upcoming heat wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi chaired a meeting to strategize mitigation of the possible threats of a heat wave and forest fires that may occur in the coming days due to extreme heat.

The meeting was attended by Director (South) Hameedullah Malik, representatives from civil defense, forests, agriculture, education, local government, industries, Cholistan Development Authority Bahawalpur, additional deputy commissioners of Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar, and officers from other districts through a video link.

At the onset of the meeting, DG Imran Qureshi directed the departments to submit their plans to the PDMA regarding the prevention and management of the harmful effects of the heat wave.

Additionally, the education department was asked to inform about the examination schedule of students.

He emphasized the possibility of a heat wave due to climate changes, and the increase in its intensity could lead to forest fires. Therefore, the forest department was directed to establish special teams to prevent forest fires and submit a report as soon as possible.

Moreover, the health department and other line departments were instructed to complete their arrangements promptly to ensure safety of citizens and their properties.

Director (Coord) PDMA, Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, noted that elderly citizens and children are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of the heat wave, and the citizens should follow precautionary measures. He urged the sensitization of people about the preventive and protective measures against the heat wave to ensure their safety. The PDMA assured its readiness to deal with any emergency.