PDMA sends 15 truckloads of relief goods for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Ft Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi has announced that more than 15 truck carrying over 100 tons of relief goods have been dispatched for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority in Karachi.

While giving details, he added that relief goods include 1050 food hampers, 3600 blankets, 3000 quilts, 3600 warm clothes, 1082 flour bags, 250 rice bags, 1032 cartons of Cerelac and 23616 boxes of powdered milk among other things.

Imran Qureshi stated that more relief goods would soon be dispatched for the earthquake victims as the Punjab government and people stand with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Promoting humanitarian passion and Islamic brotherhood was a religious as well as a moral obligation, he maintained and noted that Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. Now, it was our turn to stand with Turkiye and Syria in their time of need and play our role in their recovery, he added.

Later, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi visited the warehouse, along with Director (Op) Nasir Ahmad Sani and others, to review the packing of relief goods and asked the officials to expedite the process.