UrduPoint.com

PDMA Sends 15 Truckloads Of Relief Goods For Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:56 PM

PDMA sends 15 truckloads of relief goods for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Ft Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi has announced that more than 15 truck carrying over 100 tons of relief goods have been dispatched for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Ft Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi has announced that more than 15 truck carrying over 100 tons of relief goods have been dispatched for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority in Karachi.

While giving details, he added that relief goods include 1050 food hampers, 3600 blankets, 3000 quilts, 3600 warm clothes, 1082 flour bags, 250 rice bags, 1032 cartons of Cerelac and 23616 boxes of powdered milk among other things.

Imran Qureshi stated that more relief goods would soon be dispatched for the earthquake victims as the Punjab government and people stand with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Promoting humanitarian passion and Islamic brotherhood was a religious as well as a moral obligation, he maintained and noted that Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. Now, it was our turn to stand with Turkiye and Syria in their time of need and play our role in their recovery, he added.

Later, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi visited the warehouse, along with Director (Op) Nasir Ahmad Sani and others, to review the packing of relief goods and asked the officials to expedite the process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Earthquake Syria Government Of Punjab Nasir Moral Flour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development organises innova ..

Ministry of Community Development organises innovation exhibition for People of ..

8 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to ..

Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to Sultan of Oman

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 8.726 billion

1 minute ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of ..

Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of brain-dead patient

8 minutes ago
 EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral ..

EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral resources

23 minutes ago
 ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-crea ..

ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-creation of 12 metre vessels in In ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.