PDMA Signs MoU With German Organisation For Disaster Risk Reduction

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and a German organisation, Welt Hunger Hilfe, at the Authority's head office here for enhancing disaster risk reduction and addressing climate change challenges in the province.

During the signing ceremony, representatives from both organisations discussed mutual issues and expressed appreciation for the PDMA efforts.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the agreement includes plans to increase cooperation in meeting the basic and nutritional needs of communities affected by natural disasters. The Welt Hunger Hilfe pledged to support the PDMA Punjab in improving disaster risk reduction and ecosystem restoration.

Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia affirmed that the PDMA Punjab would provide comprehensive support to Welt Hunger Hilfe.

The German organisation would assist the PDMA in conducting local risk assessments, while the PDMA would aid in planning, coordination, and operational matters. The MoU’s primary goal is to foster mutual cooperation and jointly combat natural disasters.

The delegation emphasised that the PDMA was actively providing relief during natural calamities and highlighted hunger as a critical issue to address. They called for joint efforts to eradicate hunger in Punjab. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia expressed gratitude to Welt Hunger Hilfe for their support and reiterated that Pakistan, heavily impacted by climate change, is utilising all resources to ensure a better environment and facilities for its citizens.

The event was attended by Director PDMA Aamir Raza, Director Coordination Zaheer Liaquat, Director Operations Nisar Ahmed Sani, and officials from the German organisation.

