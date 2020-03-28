PDMA Sindh dispatched over 1 lac KN-95 masks donated by China to various hospitals/medical centers of Sindh

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, on the directives of Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation, Faraz Dero has so far dispatched over 100,000 KN-95 masks donated by China to various hospitals/medical centers of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, on the directives of Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation, Faraz Dero has so far dispatched over 100,000 KN-95 masks donated by China to various hospitals/medical centers of Sindh.

In addition, with the coordination of health department over 70,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including sanitizers, gowns, gloves etc. have also been dispatched, said a statement on Saturday.

Moreover, the PDMA has provided logistic support to cater 4,600 people at various quarantine centers of the province.

The PDMA Sindh is also running an awareness campaign on COVID-19 with the help of volunteers through distribution of pamphlets, brochures and banners throughout the province.

Faraz Dero said that Government of Sindh is utilizing all its resources to facilitate affectees and other public from COVID-19 while the staff of PDMA was engaged in relief activities round the clock.

He further said that, PDMA Sindh was focused on carrying out the directions by the Sindh Government to the full extent and every possible means/measure would be taken to curtail coronavirus.

The minister requested public to follow instructions of Sindh Government regarding lockdown and reiterated that the only way to fight coronavirus was to stay at home and maintaining social distance.

